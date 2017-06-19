Inland areas try to stay cool as heat advisory remains in effect

SAN BERNARDINO >> Air conditioning and ice cream are hard to leave behind when triple digits wait outside, so everyone moved a little slower than usual Monday at La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop. A heat advisory, which warned temperatures could reach between 100 and 112 degrees today across the inland region, remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.