Huell Howsera s photographer Luis Fue...

Huell Howsera s photographer Luis Fuerte coming to San Bernardino arts center

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Photographer Luis Fuerte, author of “Louie, Take a Look at This!: My Time With Huell Howser,” the story of the author's time with Huell Howser during the California Gold series, will be at the Garcia Center for the Arts from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Many people don't know that Luis spent almost every Saturday since February 2015 helping to renovate the building that houses the Garcia Center for the Arts, said Ernie Garcia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr UntilPhartss 33,167
Review: Del Taco 2 hr DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND 1
Review: San Bernardino Valley College 12 hr SB VALLEY COLLEGE 1
Review: California State University San Bernardino 12 hr CSUSB 1
Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino 12 hr FITNESS 19 SAN BE... 12
San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16) Tue Jeff 4
Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11) Jun 10 Wanda 16
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 14 at 4:05PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC