Huell Howsera s photographer Luis Fuerte coming to San Bernardino arts center
Photographer Luis Fuerte, author of “Louie, Take a Look at This!: My Time With Huell Howser,” the story of the author's time with Huell Howser during the California Gold series, will be at the Garcia Center for the Arts from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Many people don't know that Luis spent almost every Saturday since February 2015 helping to renovate the building that houses the Garcia Center for the Arts, said Ernie Garcia.
