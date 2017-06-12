How does Vagos Motorcycle Club operate?
Federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security, along with assistance from ICE and the ATF, raided a home in the 10700 block of Mendoza Rd. in Moreno Valley early Friday morning June 16, 2017. Approximately two dozen heavily armed federal agents served arrest and search warrants at the residence, 8 people were detained and handcuffed with at least one being arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|15 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Wed
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Wed
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
|Review: San Bernardino Valley College
|Jun 14
|SB VALLEY COLLEGE
|1
|Review: California State University San Bernardino
|Jun 14
|CSUSB
|1
|Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino
|Jun 14
|FITNESS 19 SAN BE...
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC