How does Vagos Motorcycle Club operate?

Federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security, along with assistance from ICE and the ATF, raided a home in the 10700 block of Mendoza Rd. in Moreno Valley early Friday morning June 16, 2017. Approximately two dozen heavily armed federal agents served arrest and search warrants at the residence, 8 people were detained and handcuffed with at least one being arrested.

