Holcomb Fire holds at 1,540 acres ove...

Holcomb Fire holds at 1,540 acres overnight, still at 10 percent containment

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

For the third straight night crews were able to halt the growth of the Holcomb Fire, but increasing containment of the stubborn blaze remains a struggle. Firefighters managed to hold the acreage count at 1,540 acres Wednesday night while maintaining 10 percent containment of the fire that was first reported Monday in the Holcomb Valley area, northeast of Big Bear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 8 hr god ofuranus 76
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 21 hr LandedPharts 33,177
Looking for plumber Cody Larue Tue DoyonHall 1
News City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'... Jun 19 lugnut 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Jun 19 MARIBEL 1,050
News Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie... Jun 16 Frogface Kate 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 22 at 3:59AM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC