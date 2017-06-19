Holcomb Fire holds at 1,540 acres overnight, still at 10 percent containment
For the third straight night crews were able to halt the growth of the Holcomb Fire, but increasing containment of the stubborn blaze remains a struggle. Firefighters managed to hold the acreage count at 1,540 acres Wednesday night while maintaining 10 percent containment of the fire that was first reported Monday in the Holcomb Valley area, northeast of Big Bear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|god ofuranus
|76
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|LandedPharts
|33,177
|Looking for plumber Cody Larue
|Tue
|DoyonHall
|1
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Jun 19
|lugnut
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|MARIBEL
|1,050
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC