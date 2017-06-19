Highland man suspected in Mentone stabbing is arrested
Juan Hernandez, 42, was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man at Capri and Turquoise avenues in Mentone on Monday, June 19, 2017. MENTONE >> Investigators tracked down and arrested a Highland man after he allegedly stabbed another man in Mentone Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said.
