Highland man arrested, suspected of child sex crimes
Jose Gallegos, 48, of Highland, was arrested after the parent of a 7-year-old girl reported her daughter had been touched on six different occasions, authorities said in a written statement. Following that interview, Gallegos was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|44 min
|ThePharts
|33,151
|Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11)
|20 hr
|sheridan
|12
|Grandma Baby Stabber
|Mon
|Dango Slam
|1
|Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar...
|Jun 4
|GOODWILL SAN BERN...
|11
|San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC