Highland man arrested, suspected of child sex crimes

Jose Gallegos, 48, of Highland, was arrested after the parent of a 7-year-old girl reported her daughter had been touched on six different occasions, authorities said in a written statement. Following that interview, Gallegos was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

