Hesperia City Council to meet: What to watch for

The second reading and possible adoption of the by-district election ordinance and district map that would be implemented for district elections in 2018. A contract amendment for the use of online pet licensing features, with an amount not to exceed $15,840 from its initial amount of $53,800.

