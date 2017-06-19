Heat wave to last through Wednesday, ...

Heat wave to last through Wednesday, Weather Service says

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A Fathers Day weekend heat wave for the Inland area will get worse, with temperatures expected to climb a few degrees each day before peaking Wednesday, with a forecast high of 103 to 111 degrees, the National Weather Service said. A high-pressure system centered over Arizona will push temperatures 12 to 18 degrees above average for this time of year for the Riverside and San Bernardino valley areas.

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 19 at 2:33PM PDT

