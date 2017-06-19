Heat wave to last through Wednesday, Weather Service says

A Fathers Day weekend heat wave for the Inland area will get worse, with temperatures expected to climb a few degrees each day before peaking Wednesday, with a forecast high of 103 to 111 degrees, the National Weather Service said. A high-pressure system centered over Arizona will push temperatures 12 to 18 degrees above average for this time of year for the Riverside and San Bernardino valley areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.