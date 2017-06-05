Grandmother accused of stabbing toddler to death tried to kill her own children in 2005
Colton police are looking for Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43, who they say she stabbed her granddaughters, killing one, and her daughter. COLTON >> An 18-month-old girl was killed and her sister and mother critically wounded in a stabbing that Colton police say was carried out by the girls' grandmother Monday morning.
