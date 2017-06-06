Grandmother accused of killing Colton granddaughter in stabbing attack to be in court

This Tuesday, June 6, 2017, photo provided by the Colton, Calif., Police Department shows Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43. The Southern California woman who was once found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attempted murder of her own children was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters. SAN BERNARDINO >> The woman accused of accused of stabbing two granddaughters, one fatality, and her daughter is expected to be in San Bernardino Superior court Thursday, records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.