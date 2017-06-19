Glen Helen increasingly luring daylong shows like Toola s Saturday concert

Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon, right, and guitarist Dan Maines perform before Tool at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore, Calif., on Saturday, July 24, 2017. Also on the bill: The Crystal Method, Primus, the Melvins, Clutch and Fantômas, a rock supergroup fronted by Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton.

