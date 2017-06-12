Girl Scouts To Learn About Cyber Security At CSUSB GenCyber Summer Camps
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif . - About 200 middle school girls and about 50 high school girls from Girl Scout troops in San Bernardino and Riverside counties will learn about cyber security at two summer camps at Cal State San Bernardino.
