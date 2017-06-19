Friday Update: Holcomb Fire now at 75 percent containment, Highway 18 reopened

Building off a successful Thursday, firefighters continued to gain ground on the Holcomb Fire throughout Friday, reaching 75 percent containment by Friday evening. After three straight days of growth while hovering at 10 percent containment, the 1,562-acre wildfire that was first reported Monday in the Holcomb Valley area, southeast of Lucerne Valley, has barely increased in acreage and seen its containment go up by more than 50 percent in the last 24 hours. The progress led officials to reopen Highway 18 - closed from Delta Avenue to the Mitsubishi Cement Plant, south of Lucerne Valley - at 6 a.m. Friday morning, but they warned that there's still work to be done in order to fully contain the now five-day-old fire.

