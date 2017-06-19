Former San Bernardino County Counsel testifies about a oehorse tradinga during Colonies negotiations

SAN BERNARDINO >> Jurors in the San Bernardino County Colonies bribery case heard Monday that one man's poison pill is another man's Cadillac. Dennis Wagner, now a private attorney, served for six months as interim San Bernardino County Counsel 11 years ago, during the final negotiations and the $102 million settlement the county reached with Colonies Partners land developer in November 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.