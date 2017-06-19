SAN BERNARDINO >> Jurors in the San Bernardino County Colonies bribery case heard Monday that one man's “poison pill” is another man's “Cadillac.” Dennis Wagner, now a private attorney, served for six months as interim San Bernardino County Counsel 11 years ago, during the final negotiations and the $102 million settlement the county reached with Colonies Partners land developer in November 2006. After Wagner completed his testimony Monday afternoon, Hollis “Bud” Randles, assistant chief investigator for the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation took the stand and began recounting his work as lead investigator on the Colonies case.

