Former interim San Bernardino County counsel testifies at Colonies bribery trial
SAN BERNARDINO >> A private attorney who served as interim San Bernardino County Counsel 11 years ago and resigned over the $102 million settlement the county reached with a land developer in 2006 went over details of his stormy tenure Thursday in the Colonies bribery trial. Dennis Wagner was lured from private practice back to the county by then-Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus in May 2006 after Postmus became frustrated with County Counsel and outside counsel over failure to settle the Colonies litigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|HePharts
|33,173
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Wed
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Wed
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
|Review: San Bernardino Valley College
|Wed
|SB VALLEY COLLEGE
|1
|Review: California State University San Bernardino
|Wed
|CSUSB
|1
|Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino
|Wed
|FITNESS 19 SAN BE...
|12
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|Jun 13
|Jeff
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC