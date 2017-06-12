Former interim San Bernardino County ...

Former interim San Bernardino County counsel testifies at Colonies bribery trial

SAN BERNARDINO >> A private attorney who served as interim San Bernardino County Counsel 11 years ago and resigned over the $102 million settlement the county reached with a land developer in 2006 went over details of his stormy tenure Thursday in the Colonies bribery trial. Dennis Wagner was lured from private practice back to the county by then-Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus in May 2006 after Postmus became frustrated with County Counsel and outside counsel over failure to settle the Colonies litigation.

