Food drive to benefit Inland Empire food bank

Feeding America Riverside-San Bernardino is one of more than 40 food banks across the country that will be able to help more at-risk kids this summer thanks to a national food drive by Caliber Collision Centers. Food and cash donations collected locally at Caliber's centers in the Inland Empire resulted in over 236,000 meals, according to a Caliber news release.

