Foo Fighters Reveal Fall Tour, New Album 'Concrete and Gold'
The Foo Fighters will release their ninth album, Concrete and Gold , September 15th via Roswell Records and RCA Records. The band has also announced a new set of fall tour dates as well as a massive one-day festival, Cal Jam 17, set to take place October 7th in San Bernardino, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Mon
|lugnut
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Mon
|MARIBEL
|1,050
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Jun 14
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Jun 14
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
|Review: San Bernardino Valley College
|Jun 14
|SB VALLEY COLLEGE
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC