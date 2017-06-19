Foo Fighters Reveal Fall Tour, New Al...

Foo Fighters Reveal Fall Tour, New Album 'Concrete and Gold'

The Foo Fighters will release their ninth album, Concrete and Gold , September 15th via Roswell Records and RCA Records. The band has also announced a new set of fall tour dates as well as a massive one-day festival, Cal Jam 17, set to take place October 7th in San Bernardino, California.

