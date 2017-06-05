Fontana Sheriff's investigators renew search for 2002 shooting suspect
Almost 15 years after a Fontana shooting death, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department homicide investigators reopened a cold case and are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect. Patrick Bailey, 35, of San Bernardino, was shot to death Aug. 23, 2002, in the evening in the 14600 block of Hunter Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|ThatPhaarts
|33,159
|Grandma Baby Stabber
|19 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|2
|Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11)
|Jun 6
|sheridan
|12
|Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar...
|Jun 4
|GOODWILL SAN BERN...
|11
|San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC