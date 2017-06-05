Fontana Sheriff's investigators renew...

Fontana Sheriff's investigators renew search for 2002 shooting suspect

7 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Almost 15 years after a Fontana shooting death, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department homicide investigators reopened a cold case and are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect. Patrick Bailey, 35, of San Bernardino, was shot to death Aug. 23, 2002, in the evening in the 14600 block of Hunter Street.

Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

