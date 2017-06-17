Fires burn near Castaic Lake and in San Bernardino County as heat wave hits the region
A fast-moving brush fire near Castaic Lake has burned more than 200 acres, while a separate fire in San Bernardino prompted evacuations in one neighborhood Saturday as much of Southern California remains under a heat advisory. The fire near the lake's recreation area north of Santa Clarita prompted a voluntary evacuation, according to Richard Licon, an inspector with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|FAR Q
|4,848
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Fri
|West COvina
|26
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Jun 14
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Jun 14
|KENTUCKY FRIED CH...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Jun 14
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC