Fires burn near Castaic Lake and in S...

Fires burn near Castaic Lake and in San Bernardino County as heat wave hits the region

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A fast-moving brush fire near Castaic Lake has burned more than 200 acres, while a separate fire in San Bernardino prompted evacuations in one neighborhood Saturday as much of Southern California remains under a heat advisory. The fire near the lake's recreation area north of Santa Clarita prompted a voluntary evacuation, according to Richard Licon, an inspector with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie... Fri Frogface Kate 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri SamePhartz 33,175
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Fri FAR Q 4,848
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) Fri West COvina 26
Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Jun 14 POPEYES SAN BERNA... 1
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken Jun 14 KENTUCKY FRIED CH... 1
Review: Del Taco Jun 14 DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 17 at 1:56PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC