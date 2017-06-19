Fire burns 5 acres on Perris Hill in ...

Fire burns 5 acres on Perris Hill in San Bernardino; second in a week

SAN BERNARDINO >> For the second time in less than a week, firefighters battled a vegetation fire on Perris Hill in the heart of San Bernardino. Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, a person from the football field at Pacific High School called 911 about a fire below the water tower atop Perris Hill.

