Felon on probation accused of attacking Loma Linda hospital security officer

Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

LOMA LINDA >> A man already out on community supervised probation was arrested in an attack on a Loma Linda University Medical Center security officer, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said Saturday. Jeremy Eger, 28, of San Bernardino, was arrested on suspicion of battery, false personation and violating the terms of his probation.

