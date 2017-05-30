FBI task force seizes firearms, meth from Beaumont home

BEAUMONT >> An FBI task force that included members of local law enforcement seized 46 firearms, high capacity magazines and 14 pounds of methamphetamine from a Beaumont home on Thursday, officials said. The FBI's San Bernardino Safe Streets Gang Task Force served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Redwood Street in Beaumont, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

