FBI task force seizes firearms, meth from Beaumont home
BEAUMONT >> An FBI task force that included members of local law enforcement seized 46 firearms, high capacity magazines and 14 pounds of methamphetamine from a Beaumont home on Thursday, officials said. The FBI's San Bernardino Safe Streets Gang Task Force served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Redwood Street in Beaumont, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar...
|23 hr
|GOODWILL SAN BERN...
|7
|San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl...
|23 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Brian Webb
|13
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sixty
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC