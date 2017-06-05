Fatal crash shuts down northbound San Bernardino freeway
SAN BERNARDINO >> A person was killed in a fiery crash along the northbound 215 Freeway near the Fifth Street off-ramp prompting authorities to shut down all northbound lanes Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandma Baby Stabber
|6 hr
|Dango Slam
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|ThenPharts
|33,143
|Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar...
|Sun
|GOODWILL SAN BERN...
|11
|San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Brian Webb
|13
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC