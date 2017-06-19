Extreme heat making wildfire battle tougher in Southwest US
A tree and power pole are consumed by a wildfire near Big Bear, Calif., Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Mandatory evacuations have been called for homes as a wildfire burns in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|26 min
|They phartzs
|33,181
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|CassH
|4,849
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|7 hr
|Ahmmad
|77
|Looking for plumber Cody Larue
|Tue
|DoyonHall
|1
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Jun 19
|lugnut
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|MARIBEL
|1,050
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC