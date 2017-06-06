Eat Greek with Greek Festival set for San Bernardino
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church's Annual Southern California Inland Empire Greek Festival happens on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11. Expect plenty of Greek food, such as dolmades , left, and spanakopita. The Inland Empire Greek Fest on the Hill takes place this weekend at Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 1035 Inland Center Drive in San Bernardino.
