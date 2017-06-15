Duo arrested following San Bernardino...

Duo arrested following San Bernardino-area chase in stolen car

Deputies on Wednesday evening, June 14, arrested two felons suspected of leading them on a high speed chase through San Bernardino-area neighborhoods in a stolen car, according to sheriff's officials. Victor Manuel Ojeda, 24, and Angelica Marlene Monzon, 22, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and being felons in possession of a firearm, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

