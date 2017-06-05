Demetrius Manning. 29, lured his victim in with a promise of help with her music career.
A San Bernardino man was sentenced to 185 years to life in prison on Friday, June 2, for human trafficking, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said. Demetrius Manning, 29, of San Bernardino, was convicted in 2015 of human trafficking, rape, false imprisonment, criminal threats, felony assault and kidnap for rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandma Baby Stabber
|7 hr
|Dango Slam
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|ThenPharts
|33,143
|Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar...
|Sun
|GOODWILL SAN BERN...
|11
|San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Brian Webb
|13
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC