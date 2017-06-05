Demetrius Manning. 29, lured his vict...

Demetrius Manning. 29, lured his victim in with a promise of help with her music career.

A San Bernardino man was sentenced to 185 years to life in prison on Friday, June 2, for human trafficking, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said. Demetrius Manning, 29, of San Bernardino, was convicted in 2015 of human trafficking, rape, false imprisonment, criminal threats, felony assault and kidnap for rape.

