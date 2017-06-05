Deadliest mass shootings in US history

Deadliest mass shootings in US history

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

At least 49 people are killed and more than 50 are injured. Police shoot and kill Mateen during an operation to free hostages officials say he was holding at the club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Believe Phart 33,163
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Sun MARIBEL 1,045
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) Sun Dee 25
Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11) Sat Wanda 16
News Fontana: Zero Tolerance for Illegal Fireworks Fri Pyro fan 1
Grandma Baby Stabber Jun 8 Kinder and Gentle... 2
Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11) Jun 6 sheridan 12
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC