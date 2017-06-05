Deadliest mass shootings in US history
At least 49 people are killed and more than 50 are injured. Police shoot and kill Mateen during an operation to free hostages officials say he was holding at the club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Believe Phart
|33,163
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|MARIBEL
|1,045
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Dee
|25
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Wanda
|16
|Fontana: Zero Tolerance for Illegal Fireworks
|Fri
|Pyro fan
|1
|Grandma Baby Stabber
|Jun 8
|Kinder and Gentle...
|2
|Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11)
|Jun 6
|sheridan
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC