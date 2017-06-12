CSUSB College of Social and Behavioral Sciences 2017 outstanding graduates look to serve others
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The top graduates from the Cal State San Bernardino College of Social and Behavioral Sciences are both from the psychology department, and both say they want to give back to the community through their careers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|FAR Q
|4,848
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Fri
|West COvina
|26
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Jun 14
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Jun 14
|KENTUCKY FRIED CH...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Jun 14
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC