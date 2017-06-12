CSU may require four years of high sc...

CSU may require four years of high school math for admission

California high school students may eventually have to forget about taking a year or two away from math classes before college. The Cal State University system - the nation's biggest public university - is moving toward requiring entering freshmen to have four years' of math or related coursework on their transcripts.

