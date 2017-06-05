CSU faculty and leaders want to make sure high school students don't...

CSU faculty and leaders want to make ...

California high school students may eventually have to forget about taking a year or two away from math classes before college. The Cal State University system - the nation's biggest public university - is moving toward requiring entering freshmen to have four years' of math or related coursework on their transcripts.

