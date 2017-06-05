County meeting on Ord Mountain Solar project to be held Tuesday

Lucerne Valley/Johnson Valley Municipal Advisory Committee Chairman Roger Peterson discussed the MAC Board's receipt of the County of San Bernardino's Notice of Preparation of a draft EIR and scoping meeting regarding the Ord Mountain Solar Energy Project at last Tuesday's meeting of the Lucerne Valley Economic Development Association at the Senior Center. This large industrial-scale project is winding its way through San Bernardino County's planning process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.