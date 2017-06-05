County meeting on Ord Mountain Solar ...

County meeting on Ord Mountain Solar project to be held Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Lucerne Valley/Johnson Valley Municipal Advisory Committee Chairman Roger Peterson discussed the MAC Board's receipt of the County of San Bernardino's Notice of Preparation of a draft EIR and scoping meeting regarding the Ord Mountain Solar Energy Project at last Tuesday's meeting of the Lucerne Valley Economic Development Association at the Senior Center. This large industrial-scale project is winding its way through San Bernardino County's planning process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fontana: Zero Tolerance for Illegal Fireworks 3 hr Pyro fan 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 16 hr RootPhartss 33,161
Grandma Baby Stabber Thu Kinder and Gentle... 2
Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11) Jun 6 sheridan 12
News Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar... Jun 4 GOODWILL SAN BERN... 11
News San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 09 at 2:17PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 281,646,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC