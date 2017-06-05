Colonies trial juror dismissed, defense continues grilling witness

SAN BERNARDINO >> An alternate juror in the San Bernardino County Colonies bribery trial, under treatment for stress, was excused from her panel Wednesday with testimony now in its sixth month and the prosecution's case still ongoing for a trial projected to end in July. The juror was dismissed by Judge Michael A. Smith and testimony resumed, with defense attorney Rajan Maline continuing his attack on key defense witness Adam Aleman's previous statements and testimony, which Maline said often conflicted and suggested Aleman, a former Assistant Assessor, is lying.

