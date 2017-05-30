Colonies key witness begins fifth day...

Colonies key witness begins fifth day of testimony in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO >> Former San Bernardino County Assistant Assessor Adam Aleman had several points of his testimony in the Colonies bribery case dissected during cross-examination Thursday, with a defense attorney saying he was shaping his statements to conform with the prosecution's view. Attorney Jennifer Keller, who represents defendant developer Jeff Burum in the trial, confronted Aleman about details on several points of his previous testimony and statements to investigators as she finished her cross-examination in the San Bernardino courtroom of Judge Michael A. Smith.

