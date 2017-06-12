Closures of freeway connector from no...

Closures of freeway connector from north 215 to east 210 planned this weekend

12 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> Freeway crews will close the connector from the north 215 Freeway to the east 210 Freeway to work on the roadway. The connector, known as the 259 Freeway, will be closed so crews can complete brush removal and pavement crack seal, according to a Caltrans press release.

