Closure of 10 Freeway connectors on south 215 Freeway planned Saturday
Motorists using the south 215 Freeway in the San Bernardino area on Saturday will face delays connecting to the 10 Freeway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|You phart
|33,137
|Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar...
|2 hr
|GOODWILL SAN BERN...
|9
|San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Brian Webb
|13
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sixty
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC