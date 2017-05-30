Closure of 10 Freeway connectors on s...

Closure of 10 Freeway connectors on south 215 Freeway planned Saturday

14 hrs ago

Motorists using the south 215 Freeway in the San Bernardino area on Saturday will face delays connecting to the 10 Freeway.

San Bernardino, CA

