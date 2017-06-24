Classes returned this spring after be...

Classes returned this spring after being dropped about six years ago because of budget cuts.

An infusion of state dollars for career technical education helped the college reinstate the program, which was dropped amid budget cuts during the Student Jordan Bell, 19, gives a facial to a client during the Esthetician class at Riverside City College on Wednesday, June 22, 2017. The classes train students to become skin care and make-up specialist.

