City of San Bernardino emerges from bankruptcy after 5 years
The city said in a statement Monday that starting June 15 it began paying its creditors again under the terms of a bankruptcy exit plan that a judge approved in January. Drowning in debt, San Bernardino filed for bankruptcy on August 1, 2012.
