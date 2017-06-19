City of San Bernardino emerges from b...

City of San Bernardino emerges from bankruptcy after 5 years

The city said in a statement Monday that starting June 15 it began paying its creditors again under the terms of a bankruptcy exit plan that a judge approved in January. Drowning in debt, San Bernardino filed for bankruptcy on August 1, 2012.

San Bernardino, CA

