Chris Clarke to retire as San Bernardino Valley Collegea s a Guide to the Starsa
Standing next to a star projector, Chris Clarke, the planetarium specialist at San Bernardino Valley College, is retiring this month after nearly 30 years of planetarium shows and high expectations. They've called him “Starman” and the “Guide to the Stars,” but Chris Clarke doesn't mind.
