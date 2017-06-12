Children continue to be traumatized by shootings. When will America act? Washington Post editorial
North Park Elementary students returned to school, a week after Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered the campus with a gun, killing his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and wounding student Nolan Brandy, 9, before turning the gun on himself, in San Bernardino, California, on April 17. North Park Elementary students returned to school, a week after Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered the campus with a gun, killing his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and wounding student Nolan Brandy, 9, before turning the gun on himself, in San Bernardino, California, on April 17.( On Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|OnlyPharts
|33,165
|Review: San Bernardino Valley College
|8 hr
|SB VALLEY COLLEGE
|1
|Review: California State University San Bernardino
|8 hr
|CSUSB
|1
|Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino
|8 hr
|FITNESS 19 SAN BE...
|12
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Jeff
|4
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|Jun 10
|Wanda
|16
|Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11)
|Jun 6
|sheridan
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC