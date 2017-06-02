Cal State San Bernardino student test...

Cal State San Bernardino student tests positive for active tuberculosis

SAN BERNARDINO >> A Cal State San Bernardino student has active tuberculosis, leading county health officials to plan screenings for students, faculty and staff who may have been exposed. Notifications will be mailed to everyone who may have come in contact with the student, according to a university news release.

