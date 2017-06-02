Cal State San Bernardino student tests positive for active tuberculosis
SAN BERNARDINO >> A Cal State San Bernardino student has active tuberculosis, leading county health officials to plan screenings for students, faculty and staff who may have been exposed. Notifications will be mailed to everyone who may have come in contact with the student, according to a university news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|28 min
|NamePharts
|33,135
|Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar...
|Fri
|GOODWILL SAN BERN...
|7
|San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Brian Webb
|13
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sixty
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC