Body found in Cajon Pass IDa d as missing Highland man
The body of a man found near an abandoned vehicle in the Cajon Pass last Thursday was identified by officials as a 77-year-old Highland man, reported missing just days before. San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department officials identified Alexander Morales Quiroz as the man found near an unoccupied vehicle parked near N. Cajon Boulevard and Swarthout Canyon Road on June 1. Quiroz's body was found after California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle at the intersection at 2:48 p.m. Thursday.
