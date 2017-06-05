Body found in Cajon Pass IDa d as mis...

Body found in Cajon Pass IDa d as missing Highland man

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The body of a man found near an abandoned vehicle in the Cajon Pass last Thursday was identified by officials as a 77-year-old Highland man, reported missing just days before. San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department officials identified Alexander Morales Quiroz as the man found near an unoccupied vehicle parked near N. Cajon Boulevard and Swarthout Canyon Road on June 1. Quiroz's body was found after California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle at the intersection at 2:48 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Right Phartsz 33,149
Sex in san bernardino. Cant find any hang out p... (Dec '11) 15 hr sheridan 12
News Q&A: Internet extremism and how to combat it Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar... Jun 4 GOODWILL SAN BERN... 11
News San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 3
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 07 at 2:45AM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC