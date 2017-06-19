Bloomington historical presentation t...

Bloomington historical presentation to be offered July 6

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Ronald G. Martin will present “Bloomington, The Life and Times of a Community: 1890-1970” on July 6 as part of the San Bernardino Historical Society programs. Martin grew up in Bloomington and will talk about how the railroad, land and water helped create a prosperous small town where “community spirit” thrived for 80 years… and then starting in the early 1970's, that community spirit seemingly died, according to a Historical Society news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr They phartzs 33,181
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 10 hr CassH 4,849
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 11 hr Ahmmad 77
Looking for plumber Cody Larue Tue DoyonHall 1
News City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'... Jun 19 lugnut 1
News Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie... Jun 16 Frogface Kate 3
Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Jun 14 POPEYES SAN BERNA... 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 22 at 9:20PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC