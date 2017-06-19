Bloomington historical presentation to be offered July 6
Ronald G. Martin will present “Bloomington, The Life and Times of a Community: 1890-1970” on July 6 as part of the San Bernardino Historical Society programs. Martin grew up in Bloomington and will talk about how the railroad, land and water helped create a prosperous small town where “community spirit” thrived for 80 years… and then starting in the early 1970's, that community spirit seemingly died, according to a Historical Society news release.
