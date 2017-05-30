Attorney believes process of disbanding Upland fire discriminates against women
A San Antonio Heights homeowner and attorney is claiming the process to protest the disbanding of the Upland Fire Department is discriminatory against women property owners. Joe Farrell said the Local Agency Formation Commission in San Bernardino, failed to mail notices of protest to at least six female property owners that he is aware of.
