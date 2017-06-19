Arts Connection Awarded California Arts Council Grant: "Artists Activating Communities"
State funds will support sustained artistic residencies at The Garcia Center for the Arts San Bernardino, CA - The California Arts Council announced its plans to award $16,200 dollars to Arts Connection, as part of its Artists Activating Communities program. Artists are integral to healthy communities, and the arts are a societal cornerstone that bring people together, build community, and foster social progress.
