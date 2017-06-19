Arts Connection Awarded California Ar...

Arts Connection Awarded California Arts Council Grant: "Artists Activating Communities"

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Inland Empire California

State funds will support sustained artistic residencies at The Garcia Center for the Arts San Bernardino, CA - The California Arts Council announced its plans to award $16,200 dollars to Arts Connection, as part of its Artists Activating Communities program. Artists are integral to healthy communities, and the arts are a societal cornerstone that bring people together, build community, and foster social progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'... 7 hr lugnut 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 9 hr MARIBEL 1,050
News Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie... Jun 16 Frogface Kate 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jun 16 SamePhartz 33,175
Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Jun 14 POPEYES SAN BERNA... 1
Review: Del Taco Jun 14 DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND 1
Review: San Bernardino Valley College Jun 14 SB VALLEY COLLEGE 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 19 at 2:33PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC