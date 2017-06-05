Anti-Islamic law rallies kick off in cities across U.S.
The group organizing the rallies, ACT for America, claims Islamic law, known as Shariah, "is incompatible with Western democracy and the freedoms it affords." But most Muslims don't want to replace U.S. law with Shariah law, and only "radical extremist groups" would call for that, said Liyakat Takim, a professor of Islamic studies at McMaster University in the Canadian city of Hamilton, Ontario.
