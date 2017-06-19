Agreements Will Provide Job Training For At-Risk Youth
San Bernardino, CA - More than 130 at-risk youth in the City of San Bernardino will receive job training, work experience and additional support as a result of job-services funding. The funding was approved by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on June 13. Contracts totaling up to $800,000 were approved with four agencies to provide academic enhancement, employment skills and occupational training for eligible youth under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act .
