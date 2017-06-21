After five long years, San Bernardino...

After five long years, San Bernardino is officially out of bankruptcy. What's next?

The city's plan for emerging from bankruptcy - which was approved earlier this year by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury - became effective June 15, officials said this week. The city, facing a $45-million budget shortfall, had declared bankruptcy in August 2012.

