a Wizard of Oza comes to the California Theatre in San Bernardino
Area audiences should brace for some magical winds to take them “off to see the Wizard” Saturday when “The Wizard of Oz” comes to the historic California Theatre in San Bernardino. The beloved tale of the Kansas girl named Dorothy and her adventures and misadventures in the wonderful land of Oz has been told throughout the world.
